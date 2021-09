LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A highly-anticipated report has found that hundreds of deputies have been recruited to join cliques within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The existence of cliques within the department has been rumored for years, and Sheriff Alex Villanueva has denied their existence. But a Rand study commissioned by the Board of Supervisors in 2019 has been completed, and the findings are damning. The study questioned more than 1,600 deputies and supervisors, 16% of whom said they had been asked to join a “secretive subgroup.” More than a third of those questioned said such cliques should be prohibited. However,...

