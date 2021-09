Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -A collection of never-before-heard John Lennon interviews are going up for auction later this month. The set of reel-to-reel tapes includes 91 minutes of interview footage with the ex-Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono, conducted by Canadian journalist Ken Zeilig in 1969 and 1970. Most of the footage has never been heard before – only about five minutes were ever broadcast. Lennon talks about his musical influences, the Beatles’ future, and even the time he got his first harmonica as a child. The tapes will be auctioned off on Sept. 28th, and are expected to sell for as much as $40,000.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO