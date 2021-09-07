It’s Yebba’s week/year

Many Drake fans tend to applaud his “time-stamp” records and his records that start with the word “the,” but there is hardly ever any love shown to his interludes. From “Bria’s Interlude” on So Far Gone to “Good Ones Go” on Take Care, Drake has consistently nailed his interludes. At times, he uses his interludes as a way to pass the mic to another talented artist. In the past, he’s called on Omarion and Jorja Smith to do the honors. On his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, he called on Yebba. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” provided a much-needed break before things changed course with “No Friends In The Industry.” It also introduced many casual fans to the singer who delivered “My Mind” and shined on “How Deep Is Your Love” with PJ Morton.

