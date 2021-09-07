CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

It’s Yebba’s week/year

By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephanie Smittle’s recent round-up of the year in Arkansas-connected music releases thus far is a must-read, but it arrived just a few days too soon to include what’s sure to be the biggest release by an Arkie this year: the major label debut album out this Friday from West Memphis native Yebba, “Dawn.”

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Yebba Isn’t Afraid to Feel It All

When Yebba enters the video call, something is clearly wrong. She sighs, says hello, and then lets out a second deeper sigh, blowing air between her lips and rubbing her knuckles—just centimeters from long and square nude acrylics—against swollen, bloodshot eyes. She opens her mouth, no words come out, and when she tries again, her voice cracks, but she assures, “It’s not a bad day, just a very emotional day.”
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Watch Yebba’s NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

With her profile rising thanks to a standout appearance-slash-solo track on Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, Yebba will release her debut album Dawn on Friday, Sept. 10. Ahead of its arrival, the Arkansas-reared songstress performed a set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Alongside James Francies, (MD/keys), Burniss Travis (bass),...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Marin Independent Journal

The secret to Yebba’s debut album? A big voice and lots of time.

Singer and songwriter Yebba has a story she tells about the moment she realized she was fated to pursue a career in music. It was the summer after her freshman year of college, and she was working at a warehouse, taking apart laptops. She had started posting clips of her singing to Instagram, and they were beginning to get traction around the internet. One day after work, she was jogging alongside a bean field near her childhood home in Arkansas, and thinking about what the future might entail when it happened.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Yebba – Dawn

Many Drake fans tend to applaud his “time-stamp” records and his records that start with the word “the,” but there is hardly ever any love shown to his interludes. From “Bria’s Interlude” on So Far Gone to “Good Ones Go” on Take Care, Drake has consistently nailed his interludes. At times, he uses his interludes as a way to pass the mic to another talented artist. In the past, he’s called on Omarion and Jorja Smith to do the honors. On his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, he called on Yebba. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” provided a much-needed break before things changed course with “No Friends In The Industry.” It also introduced many casual fans to the singer who delivered “My Mind” and shined on “How Deep Is Your Love” with PJ Morton.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Yebba's Stunning 'Dawn' Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also served as executive producer on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Yebba Is The Real Deal

You could be forgiven for assuming Yebba is British. The singer born Abbey Smith — her stage name is Abbey backwards — is working in a hip-hop-adjacent retro soul realm that, in the 21st century, has been dominated by English singers like Amy Winehouse, Duffy, and Adele. One listen to “Boomerang,” the most decidedly Winehouse-esque throwback on Yebba’s debut album Dawn, is enough to clue you in to Back To Black producer Mark Ronson’s involvement. But no, Yebba is not from the UK. She’s from Arkansas. And the music industry is doing its damndest to ensure she’s known all over the world.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Morton
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Yebba
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Drake
The New Yorker

Yebba’s Powerful Blues on “Dawn”

In 2016, when Yebba was on the verge of a viral breakthrough on YouTube, the Arkansas singer-songwriter lost her mother, Dawn, to suicide. A preacher’s daughter who sang from a young age in the church, Yebba had dropped out of college, and moved to New York in pursuit of a music career. A spellbinding performance of a song called “My Mind,” at a show for Sofar Sounds, introduced her voice to the world. Then tragedy struck. Yebba seemed unsure about how to move ahead, how to take advantage of the doors that were opening for her. She performed with Chance the Rapper on “Saturday Night Live” and scored guest appearances on songs for A Tribe Called Quest, Sam Smith, and PJ Morton, winning a Grammy for the latter. Cold, calculating label executives felt that her sorrow could become song-making fuel, to her horror.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Maggie Rose – Have a Seat

Maggie Rose gets help from Alabama Shakes’s Ben Tanner for new multi-genre project. The Highwaymen are the greatest country music group of all time. They get to hold this title not only because of the way their music sounds but also because of the way in which they went about making the music. Feeling bogged down by big label executives and a cookie-cutter sound, they struck out on their own and joined independent record labels in order to make the music that they wanted. A similar story can be said for Maggie Rose after she left Universal Records for the independent Emrose Records, allowing for her own genre to shine.
MUSIC
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Grammy Awards#Arkie#Marion High School#Belmont University#New York Times#British#Electric Lady Studios
thesfnews.com

2021 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK—Well, it looks like MTV actually cares about music again people. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a small monologue by music icon Madonna who took to the stage to introduce Justin Bieber. I was really hoping Madonna would have gone into a medley of her greatest hits on the stage, but nope. Bieber seemed very much in his element because I cannot remember the last time he appeared on stage and he didn’t miss a beat. It was nice to see the theatrics and the crowd people; it just isn’t an awards show without an audience for the musicians to feed off of that energy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Amy Winehouse Songs

It’s Amy Winehouse’s birthday today (September 14). She would have been 38 years old. Sometimes it can be tough to think about the singer, though. Her story is tragic; the biopic of her life is both so compelling and yet so difficult to watch. Winehouse’s voice and songwriting are piercing. It’s like a javelin from the heavens with a radio signal programmed directly for your ventricles.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Madonna Kicks Off 2021 VMAs: 'They Said We Wouldn't Last'

The 2021 VMAs kicked off Sunday (Sept. 12) evening in New York City with a cold open from the Queen of Pop, Madonna. In a pre-taped video, Madonna paid homage to her culture-shifting history with the network and its signature awards show in particular. "Around 40 years ago I came to New York City with nothing but $35 and a pair of dance shoes," Madonna said. "Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary. An all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV. We found each other and formed a bond that changed my life, changed music and created a whole new art form. That's why there's only one place to be tonight."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopMatters

Paramour Session: An Interview with Singer-Songwriter Rufus Wainwright

Unfollow the Rules, the title of singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s most recent studio album has taken on a new meaning, one that no one could have predicted during the album’s composition. It’s no longer simply a phrase his daughter came up with. It’s what he’s had to do over the past year and a half to keep producing music. On the title track, he sings, “Sometimes I feel like my brain turns to leaves,” which perhaps strikes more of a chord now than he originally intended.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
Billboard

Drake's Historic Chart Week: How He Matched The Beatles' 57-Year-Old Record

Drake positively dominated the Billboard charts with the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy -- but just how did he manage to match The Beatles' 57-year-old chart record and make Billboard Hot 100 history along the way?. The superstar clocks his 10th No. 1 album on the...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: AZ, Baby Keem, Common, Yebba & More

Fresh off celebrating five straight years, we’re still going strong in catching you up on the best new music with the 261st installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a light mix of AZ for finally releasing Doe Or Die II, Baby Keem for his The Melodic Blue debut, and Common for A Beautiful Revolution, pt.2.
MUSIC
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy