Sports

How to Ensure Your Athletes Stay Motivated and Have Fun

By STACK
STACK
 7 days ago

As coaches, we are encouraged to motivate our young athletes to get better every day—and to have fun. But do coaches really know how to let young athletes have fun and take their activities seriously at the same time? Most coaches don’t want to deal with the kids who want to have fun. They want athletes who will play to win.Before they reach high school, children face pressure every day from their parents (“did you do your homework?”) and from their peers. Added pressure from coaches can affect a child’s psychology and development patterns.

