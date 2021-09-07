How to Ensure Your Athletes Stay Motivated and Have Fun

Parents sometimes get carried away. I know you want your kid to play well and be the best. There is nothing wrong with that, but improvement will happen on their time, not yours. Your reactions, obsessions, stress, and criticism can produce unwanted feelings in your child. And these feelings can push them away from enjoying their sport. However, your feedback is essential. Your job, as a parent, is to show your child how to have fun playing, whether winning or losing. Kids want to have fun, so let it be. Just make sure it is in a safe environment for them. When watching your child play, keep these things in mind.

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO