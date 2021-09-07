CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Marvel Zombies Reality

By Christian Bone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? unveils an alternate reality fans have been waiting for since we got our first look at the animated anthology series. The first scraps of footage from the show revealed that it would be adapting the popular Marvel Zombies comics, exploring a dark version of the MCU where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have become Earth’s Hungriest Zombies.

Netflix Adding 22 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week means another deluge of content coming to Netflix, and while nothing instantly demands your attention to the same extent as last Friday’s double-header of Lucifer Season 6 and bruising action movie Kate, there’s still plenty worth adding to your watch-list coming to the platform over the next seven days.
Bruce Banner Faces an Undead Iron Man in What If...? Marvel Zombies Sneak Peek

Bruce Banner confronts an undead version of The Avengers in a new clip from the upcoming fifth episode of Marvel animated series, What If...? Shared by Mark Ruffalo, who returns to voice the character for the Disney+ series, the clip picks up at the beginning of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War...but with a few differences.
Marvel Zombies Is Officially Coming, And It Looks Great

The next episode of the Marvel spin-off series What If...? reveals that Marvel Zombies are on their way to the animated show and fans are extremely excited. As an anthology series, What If...? views the events of the universe through a new lens, thanks to the Watcher's omniscience. In the first episode, it's Peggy Carter who receives the super-soldier serum and Steve Rogers pilots the Hydra Stomper, which is powered by the Tesseract. These tiny changes to the storylines show off how different the universe would have become, like the fact that Prince T'Challa becomes Star Lord leads to a hero more like Robin Hood instead of self-interest and dance-offs.
Hulk
Marvel Zombies: memes and reactions for episode 5 of “What If …?” on Disney +

New Opening Wednesday for What If…? on the streaming service Disney+, with a new look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe that once again managed to impact fans. In today’s episode we were introduced to a unique reality in which our favorite superheroes turned into zombies and they left the door open for us for a continuation. This is how they lived it on the networks!
What If …?: What if … Zombies ?!

Still from What If … Zombies? (c) Marvel Studios / Disney +. Marvel zombies! That is the motto of the new episode of the What If …? The concept that was once devised for the comics by Mark Millar and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is now making its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel’s What If…? Star Teases The Watcher Getting More Involved

It may have taken four weeks, but the Watcher failed to live up to his moniker in this week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? by interacting with another being. The most tragic and emotional installment of the animated series yet, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange went to lengths to prevent the death of Christine Palmer.
Hawkeye Star Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Joining The MCU

Hailee Steinfeld had spent months being rumored for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, almost from the second the Disney Plus series was first announced. Therefore, it wasn’t much of a shock when the actress was ultimately confirmed as Kate Bishop, and even then it was weeks after the project had started shooting that the studio broke the news officially, when set photos showing her in costume had already been widely circulated.
Marvel Zombies 'What If' has a 'Buffy' Easter egg you probably missed

It was worth the wait. After four episodes of Marvel’s What if...? with mixed results, we finally got the alternate reality everyone was waiting for: the one where the Avengers are transformed into zombies. Based on the comics by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Marvel Zombies infects the Marvel Cinematic...
Riverdale's New Promo Teases A Possible Sabrina Connection

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have ended, but its dark magic might still live on in Riverdale. The two shows, which are each based on Archie Comics characters, have had small crossover moments in the past, but they were never more than a knowing reference or a quick cameo. There was actually a planned crossover event in the works, but sadly, that vanished when CAOS was abruptly canceled. However, the Riverdale Season 5, Episode 14 promo includes a location that will look very familiar to Sabrina fans, and a lot of twisted imagery.
Mark Ruffalo Reveals a New Clip From Tomorrow's Episode of 'What If...?', and Zombies Are Coming

Mark Ruffalo revealed a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of What If...?, which will explore a timeline where Marvel’s greatest heroes became blood-thirsty zombies. The clip brings us back to Avengers: Infinity War, at the exact moment where Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) arrive in New York to recover Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Time Stone. In the alternative timeline, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) rushes out to meet the villains, but the Hulk still refuses to come out to fight. Instead of Strange being kidnapped, however, magic portals open all around the villains, and Iron Man, Wong, and Strange himself show up to completely eradicate the members of the Black Order. Banner watches the brutality of the attack and feels that something’s wrong. When the dust has settled, a closer look at Iron Man’s face reveals the origin of the issue, as the Avenger is unquestionable a zombie.
Two Controversial 9/11 Documentaries Are Dominating Streaming Today

With the anniversary of the September 11th Attacks happening recently, it comes as no surprise that people are taking time to “never forget” the deadliest terror attacks in human history. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror made waves when it released on Netflix shortly before the event but it seems two other documentaries are currently a major viewing focus on Paramount+.
