CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Weekend attendance at AMC cinemas outpaces 2019 for first time

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3khJ_0bp21tzp00
© Getty Images

Weekend attendance at AMC cinemas outpaced attendance from the same weekend in 2019 for the first time since AMC theaters opened their doors during the pandemic.

“Labor Day weekend marks the first time since the beginning of COVID that attendance during a weekend in 2021 exceeded the same weekend in 2019,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Not only did attendance over the weekend outpace that of 2019, AMC broke its admissions revenue record over Labor Day weekend.

It is “a new Labor Day admissions-revenue record eclipsing the previous admissions-revenue record set during Labor Day weekend in 2013,” the company said.

The company credits the new Marvel movie “Shang-Chi” for the big box office receipts. The latest Marvel moved opened over the weekend and earned $90 million from Thursday to Monday. Unlike the previous Marvel film Black Widow, the movie was not available on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time.

From Thursday to Sunday, AMC says they had more than 2 million people across the country enter their theaters.

“For two overarching reasons, this Labor Day weekend in the United States has been an important milestone for AMC as we steadily work to generate a recovery for our business,” Chairman and CEO of AMC Theaters Adam Aron said.

“This encouraging surge in attendance at AMC signals that as Hollywood releases movies, Americans eagerly want to return to movie theaters again,” Aron added.

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

AMC Sees Pre-Pandemic Theater Numbers For The First Time

It was a big weekend for movie theaters. AMC Entertainment is celebrating a turning point in its fight to get movie-goers back into the theater. Labor Day weekend marked the first time the company saw attendance that was higher than the same weekend two years ago. It was helped by...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Is Only in Theaters This Weekend, When Is It on Disney+?

﻿Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted in theaters on Friday. The film has been riding a wave of critical praise and already has great reviews from audiences as well. However, the only way to see Shang-Chi right now is to make the trek to theaters. Unlike Black Widow and many other Disney movies, Shang-Chi will not be available on Disney+ Premier Access. If you still aren't comfortable going back to theaters yet, but want to see Shang-Chi, you'll have to wait a minute. But not as long as usual.
MOVIES
fxempire.com

AMC’s Stock Soars After Record-Setting Holiday Weekend

Labor Day weekend was a success for AMC Entertainment, and the good vibes are spilling over to the movie chain’s stock price. More than 2 million movie-goers attended U.S.-based AMC theatres over the holiday weekend, which smashed the company’s old sales record from eight years ago, as pointed out by CEO Adam Aron. AMC attracted about 800,000 movie-goers to its international theaters across Europe and the Middle East.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
SFGate

Millennium Docs Against Gravity Fest Puts Audience and Cinemas First

Poland’s documentary festival Millennium Docs Against Gravity is set to finally come of age after postponing its 18th edition due to COVID-19 restrictions, originally slated to take place in May. Once again unspooling in seven different cities between Sept. 3-12, with local authorities sponsoring their own respective awards, the event will then continue online, wrapping on Oct. 3.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Cinemas#Labor Day Weekend#Covid#Marvel#Americans
darkhorizons.com

“Shang-Chi” Targets $50M Box-Office Debut

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opens in cinemas tonight – a film that will serve as a bellwether for the near future of Disney’s exhibition strategy. The Simu Liu-led film marks the first Marvel movie since mid-2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to play exclusively in...
MOVIES
Deadline

AMC Theatres Launches First-Ever $25M+ National Ad Campaign With Nicole Kidman, “We Make Movies Better”

In the wake of Disney’s record breaking Labor Day weekend with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the No .1 movie circuit in the world, AMC Theatres, is launching the first ever $25M+ multi-media ad campaign “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better” featuring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. It’s hard to think of the last time –or ever– when a national movie chain literally ran network TV spots to encourage those on the couch to get out, and head to the movies. It is rather unprecedented, and AMC has booked a big star here. Kidman is a smart choice for the...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

AMC Theatres Launches Massive Ad Campaign Starring Nicole Kidman To Encourage People To Go Back To Cinemas

AMC Theatres has been in the news quite a bit over the past couple of years. Not only is it the largest cinema chain in the world, which also makes it the most affected by the pandemic and its shutdown of Hollywood, but AMC has also made headlines because of how it is one of the recent “meme stocks” that have been inflated greatly due to investors banding together on social media. So, with a great influx of money, it appears AMC is ready to use its meme stock status to help save its day-to-day business with a new ad campaign featuring one of the biggest stars on the planet, Nicole Kidman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
mediapost.com

AMC Goes Where Cinemas Have Never Gone Before: National TV

A day after announcing its highest-ever Labor Day weekend attendance despite the lingering virus, AMC Theatres -- the nation’s and world’s largest chain -- on Wednesday launched a $25 million+ campaign dubbed “the first national advertising program by a major theatrical exhibitor in the history of cinema.”. The campaign, coming...
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

AMC Theatres will feature Nicole Kidman in first-ever TV ads

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, is taking a chance on the small screen with a new advertising campaign after the meme stock beneficiary finds itself flush with cash. The multimedia campaign, which is dubbed “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better,” will cost the company more than $25 million...
MOVIES
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Attend a short-film festival

If you partied too hard during the first week of classes, lay low this weekend and enjoy these laid-back activities around D.C. Check out a short-film festival and Q&A session with local filmmakers, participate in a 5K honoring the victims of 9/11 and enjoy a hard seltzer and yoga on The Wharf’s pier on Sunday.
FESTIVAL
county10.com

Get your popcorn & an adrenaline rush at Barry Cinemas this weekend!

You can catch 3 thrilling new flicks this weekend at Barry Cinemas. All sure to keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end!. Catch the newest flick from the Marvel Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the Gem and Grand Theaters. Shang-Chi,...
MOVIES
Deadline

C.S. Lewis Biopic ‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ Sets Cinema Release; Watch First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, a new biopic tracking the life of The Chronicles Of Narnia author, has been set for an event cinema release in theaters this November. Scroll down to watch the trailer. On November 3, venues in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Miami Beach, San Francisco, and more will screen the film for a one night engagement. The release will be handled by Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Norman Stone, the pic stars Max McLean, Nicholas Ralph and Eddie Ray Martin as the adult Lewis, young man Lewis, and childhood Lewis respectively. The story follows the author as he battles with himself and ultimately finds faith. Also appearing are Tom Glenister as J. R. R. Tolkien, David Shields as Hugo Dyson, and Hubert Barton as Owen Barfield. The movie is based on the U.S. play Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert, adapted by and starring Max McLean, which itself was primarily based on Lewis’ memoir Surprised By Joy. The film is produced by Fellowship for Performing Arts in association with 1A Productions. Here’s the trailer:
MOVIES
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
36K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy