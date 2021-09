Roku, in a survey of more than 2,000 consumers conducted with the Harris Poll, found that 72% of respondents see the U.S. economy improving over the next 12 months. That optimism is expected to be reflected in holiday spending, which Roku’s 2021 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report estimates will tick up 5%. The streaming provider has a stake in the economic outlook given its burgeoning advertising business. The report, accordingly, is sprinkled with ample indications that (surprise, surprise) streaming ads are really gosh-darn effective. The survey was conducted online in mid-August within the U.S., among 2,007 adults who reported plans to shop during...

SHOPPING ・ 10 HOURS AGO