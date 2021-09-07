Surveillance video shows SUV crashing into Worcester restaurant

WORCESTER, Mass. — Investigators are working to determine what led to an SUV crashing through the wall of a Worcester restaurant on Tuesday morning. The Toyota Highlander crashed into the side of the Chandler Street building, which also houses a barbershop on the ground floor, at approximately 11:25 a.m. Surveillance video from Hilario Auto Group, across the street, shows the vehicle leaving the road, narrowly missing another structure before crashing through the wall of the restaurant.