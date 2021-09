Gov. Greg Gianforte said Aug. 31 that the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services issued an emergency rules regarding masks in school. “Montana students deserve to be back in their classroom in as normal and safe an environment as possible. Montana parents deserve to know their voices are heard in schools when health-related mandates for their children are being considered. They also deserve to know that schools are reviewing reliable data and scientific research about the impacts of mask mandates on students,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This emergency rule ultimately directs schools to recognize the fundamental rights of parents, and because each child is unique and may face unique challenges, this rule urges schools to empower parents to do what’s best for their children.”

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO