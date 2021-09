When is the last time you checked your life insurance coverage? If you can't remember, now is a good time to review your policy. September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, a campaign sponsored by industry leaders to educate consumers on the importance of life insurance as a part of financial planning. Life insurance is a relatively small monthly cost that provides financial security for those who rely on your income, such as your spouse or children.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO