CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin County, MT

Final Draft of Gallatin County Growth Policy Now Available

By Jack H. Smith
threeforksvoice.com
 6 days ago

The Gallatin County Planning Department is excited to announce the final draft of the Gallatin County Growth Policy. More information on the project and the full document can be found at https://envisiongallatin.com. The County Growth Policy is the document that guides growth, development, and land use patterns across the County....

www.threeforksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
countynewscenter.com

County Grants Now Available to Improve Neighborhoods, Communities

The County is now accepting proposals for grants to improve neighborhoods and communities in San Diego’s unincorporated area. Funding for the projects comes from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which provides an annual grant to County department of Housing and Community Development Services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yes Weekly

Comprehensive Plan draft available

Work on an update to Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan began over two years ago. Like many other things, the pandemic slowed progress. But there is a light at the end of that long tunnel. The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee has viewed several working drafts of the Plan – meeting several times...
JAMESTOWN, NC
threeforksvoice.com

Broadwater County FSA Accepting Applications for Wildfire Recovery - The Deadline to Apply is September 30, 2021

Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting applications in Broadwater County for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from wildfire. ECP signup in Broadwater County will end on September 30, 2021. Producers must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work. FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental...
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
beaufortcountysc.gov

Final version of Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan Available to the Public

The Beaufort County Planning Commission is ready to present Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan to County Council after 17 months of work. The plan encompasses the thought that Beaufort County is a great place to live, work, play. The final draft can be found here https://www.envisionbeaufortcounty.com/s/Beaufort-County-2040-Comprehensive-Plan-2.pdf. Printed...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Government
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Government
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending

The Gallatin County Commission this week approved its budget for the upcoming fiscal year with substantial increases in spending across the board. The commission approved the final Fiscal Year 2022 budget of over $226 million at Tuesday’s meeting, a near 24% increase from last year’s final budget. The tax revenue the county will use for general operations is projected to increase by more than $2.6 million, or a 6.4% increase from last year.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
The Oakland Press

$10 million in federal grants now available to Oakland County non-profits

$10 million in federal relief funding is now availble to Oakland County non-profits continuing to experience the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the county was allocated $244.2 million in federal Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan and has received the first of two expected disbursements in the amount of $122,135,474. The remaining funds will be distributed by May 2022.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
cbs19news

Albemarle County Parks and Rec Fall Catalog now available

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation's 2021 Fall Catalog is now available, according to a news release. The catalog has a list of recreational programs and special events for everyone. There are many recreation classes and sports leagues as well. The catalog...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBCMontana

Gallatin County, hospital, university officials to give COVID-19 updates

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County health officer will update the public on the COVID-19 situation on Friday. The Bozeman Health incident commander and Montana State University officials will also speak. The newest numbers show Gallatin County is dealing with 483 active COVID-19 cases. It's the third hardest hit county...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#The County Growth Policy#Heritage#Opportunity
Belgrade News

Gallatin County lifts burn ban

An emergency burn ban in Gallatin County has been lifted thanks to cooler temperatures and rainfall throughout August. The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved rescinding the county-wide burn ban that went into effect last month. Lifting the ban allows recreational fires, driving off-road and removes restrictions on smoking outdoors.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Ethics board clears council members

The Board of Ethics unanimously cleared five County Council members of wrongdoing Monday following two complaints on unrelated issues. Four council members — North Kona Councilman Holeka Inaba, Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas, South Kona/Ka‘u Councilwoman Maile David and Puna Councilman Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder —were found not to have violated any ethics policies when they voted not to confirm Dana Asis to the Leeward Planning Commission.
HILO, HI
MyChesCo

Department of Human Services, Delaware County Leaders Urge Pennsylvanians Not to Wait to Apply for Rental Assistance

MEDIA, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined Vice Chair of the Delaware County Council Dr. Monica Taylor, Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer, and state representatives Chris Quinn and Mike Zabel on Thursday to urge Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP can help people who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or pay utility bills or other costs necessary to help them be safely housed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
threeforksvoice.com

Cleaning scheduled for October 2 at Lewis and Clark Caverns

It’s time for some post-season cave cleaning at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. In this volunteer event you’ll get the chance to see the caverns up close and personal as we reduce some of the impact of our presence in the cave. The caverns need a bath. Over...
POLITICS
wrul.com

Latest CoViD-19 Numbers from Hamilton, White, Gallatin, and Saline Counties

The Egyptian Health Department says 42 new cases of CoViD-19 have been confirmed in their latest report. Of those, 16 hail from White County, while 4 live in Gallatin County and 32 are Saline County residents. 3 of the White County cases are school age children. Hamilton County has added 14 new positives, 6 of them school age kids. Other data released shows that the three county region Egyptian Health is the umbrella for contains 14,901 fully vaccinated individuals, or just under 35%. Officials with Egyptian say there have been a total of 63 breakthrough cases, defined as individuals who test positive for CoViD-19 at least 2 full weeks after being fully vaccinated. That comes out to .4% of the cases December of 2020 through the end of August since a vaccine became available. At Deaconess, of the 179 current patients hospitalized with coronavirus, 149 of them are not vaccinated, 30 of them received at least one dose. Of the 58 in the ICU, 52 are unvaccinated. Of the 34 individuals on ventilators currently, all of them are unvaccinated. At Southern Illinois Healthcare, the story is much the same. Their latest release showed of 70 hospitalized, 59 are unvaccinated. Of 22 in intensive care, 20 of them are unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kaufmancounty.net

August Road Report Now Available

Every month we bring you the latest information on more than 14 road projects in Kaufman County. This report, generated for the County monthly by Innovative Transportation Solutions, Inc. consultant John Polster, includes descriptions, maps, funding, schedules, and status on all major road projects in Kaufman County. This report also outlines road improvements that were approved by you, the voters, in the $104.1 million bond election held in November 2019. Please click HERE to see the full report. If you need more information on any of these projects, or want an update on any other road projects, please send us an email at info@kaufmancounty.net or call Communications and Economic Development at 469-826-9595.
KAUFMAN, TX
MyChesCo

Cecil County Announces 2020 Recycling Award Winners

ELKTON, MD — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and the Cecil County Council recently announced the winners of the 2020 Cecil County Recycling Awards. “I would like to offer my congratulations to all the winners, and thank the County’s residents, municipalities, and businesses for their continued support of our recycling program”, stated County Executive Hornberger. “The environment, and Cecil County, are better as a result of everyone’s efforts.”
CECIL COUNTY, MD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Winslow new homes plan approved by Buckinghamshire Council

A housing development including over a third of affordable homes for a Buckinghamshire village is set to go ahead. Plans for 120 new homes and a public open space on Old Brickyard Farm in Winslow, near Buckingham have been given the go-ahead by planning officials. As part of the approval...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy