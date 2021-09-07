CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

City of Ilwaco Six-Year Capital Facilities Plan

 6 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on the Six-Year Capital Facilities Plan. Hearing to take place at the regular City Council meeting on September 13, 2021, at or about 6:00 p.m. via Zoom teleconference Meeting ID 385 864 1217. All written and oral comment will be considered. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-3145, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

