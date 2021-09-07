CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Long Beach DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE (DNS) AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE (DNS) Description of Proposal: 2021 Land Use Codes Amendments and Rezone: Proposed amendment adds the use of drive-in movie theaters to the OTW – Old Town West Zone, required through the design review process that all accessory structures are subordinate in size to the primary structure. Rezone of the properties located at 1900 Pacific Ave N (APN 10110932180) and 1910 Pacific Ave N (APN 10110932186) currently zoned C1 – Commercial and will go to RC – Residential Commercial. Rezone 1808 Oregon Ave N (APN 74060034000) currently zoned R1 – Single-Family Residential to RC – Residential Commercial.

