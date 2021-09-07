Made In America 2021: Young Thug & Doja Cat Rock Pink, Bobby Shmurda Is All Smiles & More Photos

In recent years, a whole lot of rappers have gotten out of jail and headed straight for the recording studio to talk about how they were feeling. The “First Day Out” freestyle has been something of a rap tradition for about a decade now, but that’s not the direction that Bobby Shmurda went. In 2015, Shmurda, a teenage Brooklyn mixtape rapper, broke out suddenly when his single “Hot N***a” barnstormed the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Mere months later, Shmurda and his entire G59 rap crew were arrested on gang charges. Shmurda, who took a plea deal in 2016, finally got out of prison in February. Since then, he’s done interviews and performed at festivals, but he’s only just now released his first song since getting out.

