Made In America 2021: Young Thug & Doja Cat Rock Pink, Bobby Shmurda Is All Smiles & More Photos

By Aron A.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids are officially back to school and summer 2021 has come to an end. It felt like a short season overall but certainly an upgrade from the socially distant, pandemic-induced summer that everyone was maneuvering through in 2020. The best part was that things began to finally open up after nearly a year of no live music. Festival season picked back up for the vaccinated and plenty of artists were able to get back to the bag, once again.

