Soccer

Soccer – Portugal make light work of Azerbaijan despite Ronaldo absence

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKU (Reuters) – Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to move top of Group A. Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card while celebrating his second goal in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ireland last week, but his absence was not felt as first-half strikes from Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva plus a Diogo Jota header secured victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Bernardo Silva
Diogo Jota
