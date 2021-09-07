CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL RB Clinton Portis Pled Guilty to Fraud Charge; May Face 10 Years in Prison

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL running back Clinton Portis faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to commit health fraud last week. Portis was accused of scheming with other former players to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, which reimburses retired players for medical expenses. Portis and other players were alleged to have made up claims and were then reimbursed by the plan.

Related
NBC Sports

Clinton Portis fraud trial results in hung jury

The trial of former NFL running back Clinton Portis on federal fraud charges has resulted in a hung jury. The verdict form reveals that jurors were deadlocked on all counts as to Portis. As of Tuesday afternoon, a note from jurors to the presiding judge indicated that the jurors were “very hung up” on Portis and that “tempers are running hot.” On Wednesday, the jurors determined that a verdict could not be reached.
NFL
247Sports

Clinton Portis pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud one week after a jury could not reach a decision in his criminal trial. Portis faces a maximum 10-year sentence and a fine of not more than $250,000 or twice the gross financial gain from the fraud.
NFL
chatsports.com

Clinton Portis, other ex-NFL players plead guilty to defrauding league healthcare program

Former Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team star Clinton Portis is among the latest batch of former NFL players who have pleaded guilty to defrauding a league healthcare program, according to the Associated Press. Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune all reportedly admitted to defrauding the Gene Upshaw NFL Player...
NFL
myrtlebeachonline.com

A former football star living near Charlotte faces jail in NFL health care fraud case

The arc of Clinton Portis’ football career has been steep. In 2004, the current resident of Fort Mill, South Carolina, became the highest-paid running back in NFL history when he signed an eight-year, $50.5 million contract that included $17 million in combined signing and option bonuses. Over his nine-year playing career, Portis earned more than $43 million, according to Spotrac.
NFL
MarketRealist

Clinton Portis' Net Worth Suffered Long Before Healthcare Fraud

Clinton Portis, a former National Football League player who played for the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team, has acknowledged his participation in a scheme to commit healthcare fraud. Along with fellow former professional football players Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune, Portis has pleaded guilty to the charges and faces jail time.
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

Former Chiefs wide receivers plead guilty to fraud charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tamarick Vanover and Joe Horn are just two of several former professional football players who have been accused of defrauding a special health plan set aside by the NFL for ex-players to receive help with ongoing medical needs. Earlier this week, they pleaded guilty to the charges.
NFL
fox10phoenix.com

Former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis pleads guilty to health care fraud

WASHINGTON - Former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis has pleaded guilty in connection with his role in a healthcare fraud scheme. According to the plea agreement Portis signed, he sought reimbursement for items he obtained through the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan that were not medically necessary.
NFL

