Former NFL RB Clinton Portis Pled Guilty to Fraud Charge; May Face 10 Years in Prison

The trial of former NFL running back Clinton Portis on federal fraud charges has resulted in a hung jury. The verdict form reveals that jurors were deadlocked on all counts as to Portis. As of Tuesday afternoon, a note from jurors to the presiding judge indicated that the jurors were “very hung up” on Portis and that “tempers are running hot.” On Wednesday, the jurors determined that a verdict could not be reached.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO