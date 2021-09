There were several days in my life which usually resulted in me asking myself the same question repeatedly, “how on earth is my energy bill so high?”. For several years I couldn’t figure out the answer behind this, despite having experience working as a construction engineer where I had to look into a building’s ventilation, air conditioning and cooling systems. Since owning my own business, cutting costs where I can and maximizing profit is something that just came naturally to me. What came unexpectedly was the high energy costs with owning a place where my employees could come in day & night and use all the utilities available for them.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO