A controversial and restrictive new abortion law goes into effect in Texas today due to the Supreme Court’s failure to act on challenges to the law, reports CNN. The new law effectively bans most abortions in the state if the fetus is over 6 weeks old. Six weeks is when a heartbeat is able to first be detected in some cases. However, that timeframe is also before many women know they are pregnant, meaning the legal window for them to have an abortion would already be closed by the time they are aware of the pregnancy.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO