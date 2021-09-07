CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Midland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BAY AND EAST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Auburn, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Kawkawlin and Linwood around 330 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Crump, Willard and Bay City State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

