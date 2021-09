Jigger? Check! Shaker? Got it. Here's what you need to be a mix master behind the bar. Tools don't make the bartender, but there's no denying that they make life a hell of a lot easier. Whether you're a bartending novice or a total pro, the best bar tools can help you mix, squeeze, strain and pour your way to better cocktails. We tapped some of the world's best bartenders to weigh in on the gadgets they can't live without – and they delivered with a wishlist of essential bar tools plus a few fancy splurges. From jiggers and shakers to juicers and a brûlée torch, these are the bar tools bartenders reach for again and again.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO