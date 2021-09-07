9-8-21 fdl police and fire commission names goldstein new police chief

The Fond du Lac Police Department has a new Chief. The Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission has named Assistant Chief Aaron Goldstein to be the next Police Chief. Green Bay Police commander Kevin Warych was the other finalist for the position. Goldstein has been with the Fond du Lac Police Department since 1998 and has been an assistant chief for the past two years. He was appointed interim chief when Bill Lamb retired this spring. Goldstein is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the International Association of Chiefs of Police “Leadership in Police Organizations”; and a number of other advanced law enforcement and leadership programs. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Psycho-Biology from Ripon College and a Master’s Degree in Business Management and Organizational Behavior from Silver Lake College. Through the course of his career, Chief Goldstein has been awarded with a number of Department commendations, including the Distinguished Service Award and Meritorious Service Award. Additionally, he has also served the Department as a certified Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, Defensive and Arrest Tactics Instructor, Professional Communications Instructor, and Vehicle Contacts Instructor. “I am honored to be named Police Chief by the Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission,” Chief Goldstein said. “I truly believe in what we do and why we do it. We will continue to invest in connecting our Police Officers with the community and our visitors in the most caring, compassionate, and professional manner possible. I am also excited for our department’s future as we will be committed to People First while still being Mission Driven and Vision Focused. We are fortunate to have a special relationship with our community and know it can always be better. I am excited to be part of working to be better together with of our community partners, advocacy groups, non-profits, and civic groups to have a positive impact and really improve the lives of others in our community.”