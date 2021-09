Seventy-one communities across Colorado are benefiting from the state’s Main Street program, according to a Sept. 8 press release. The program was developed to guide local efforts to improve downtowns. In addition, the Colorado Department of Transportation developed the Revitalizing Main Streets grant program in 2020 as a way to support infrastructure projects that “provide open spaces for mobility, community activities, and economic development in areas in or adjacent to downtowns in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency,” according to the press release. Grants from this program help communities improve infrastructure and support strong economic activity and public safety, according to the program’s website.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO