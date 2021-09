It's really been a coin toss on whether or not a festival is going to go through with their festivities in 2021. Some, like Cheyenne Frontier Days, or last weekend's Hispanic Festival, just went for it, pedal down. While others aren't as confident in moving forward. Which of these are the correct moves in 2021? Who knows at this point. Safety is always a huge concern, so you really can't blame anyone for not wanting to pull the trigger, while, we're also in a position to think, well, we can't live in fear forever. Again, neither of these views are necessarily wrong, it's never fun being in the position to have to make these decisions.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO