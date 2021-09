The Remedy Entertainment classic is back, but it will not return exactly the same, because the agreements signed in its day to represent real brands and items in the video game have already expired. That means that in Alan Wake Remastered we will not see references to Verizon or any other company. Yes indeed, the soundtrack will remain unchanged, despite the fact that a while ago, the game disappeared from digital platforms because the music licenses had expired.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO