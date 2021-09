With DC FanDome making a return, fans are hopeful that we'll get at least a few new details on the much anticipated Gotham Knights. Gotham Knights made its debut at the previous edition of DC FanDome, giving fans a first look at gameplay, an introduction to the cast of playable characters, and the villains of the piece, which will be the Court of Owls. While we have to wait just a bit longer to see if that pans out, we do have one new piece of good news to share regarding Knights, as thanks to a tease from Todd McFarlane on a live stream we now have our first look at the Nightwing Gotham Knights figure heading to McFarlane's popular DC Multiverse line.

