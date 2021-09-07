CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-09 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

