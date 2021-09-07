CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent, Ottawa by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; Ottawa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KENT AND NORTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, southwestern and west central Michigan.

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Emmons A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN EMMONS COUNTY THROUGH 1045 AM CDT At 1007 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Hazelton, or 11 miles north of Linton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Emmons County, including the following locations... Kintyre and Temvik. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Kent; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent County in southwestern Michigan Ottawa County in southwestern Michigan * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1137 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sparta to near Allendale to near Beechwood, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Holland... Lowell Wyoming... Kentwood... Walker Grandville... East Grand Rapids... Hudsonville Rockford... Zeeland... Coopersville Sparta... Caledonia... Allendale Beechwood... Jenison... Holland SP Ada... Grattan HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENT COUNTY, MI
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 06:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 06:49:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa; Sauk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM MDT FOR EASTERN HETTINGER COUNTY At 604 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mott, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Hettinger County, including the following locations Mott, Burt and Bentley. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
Michigan State
Kent County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Crawford County through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guys Mills to 7 miles east of Atlantic. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Hydetown, Townville and Geneva. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 08:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 08:42:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lyman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LYMAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 08:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LYMAN COUNTY At 921 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of 5 Mile Corner, or 13 miles southwest of Presho, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Lyman County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=crp
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kleberg THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG, SOUTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Morovis; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 210 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN CLARION AND SOUTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Clarion, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Marienville, Fryburg, Fisher, Leeper, Clarington, and Cook Forest State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 14:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Isabela; Moca; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 132 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Tornado Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rockefeller Wildlife Range, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Cameron Parish. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Flash Flood Warning issued for Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing and may worsen as additional rainfall occurs. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda and Sargent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Aransas Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=crp
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Cameron A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON PARISH At 149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Lowry, or 12 miles north of Rockefeller Wildlife Range, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lowry. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CAMERON PARISH, LA

