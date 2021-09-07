Tulsa police seize 203 guns in just 30 days

Guns seized in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit along with Chief Wendell Franklin spoke Tuesday afternoon about a recent successful initiative to combat gun violence in the city of Tulsa and efforts to reduce the number of guns in the hands of criminals.

Chief Franklin said they have made 61 arrests and seized 203 guns in just 30 days. Franklin specifically mentioned a FOX23 story from August where a warrant uncovered 48 guns in just one home.

