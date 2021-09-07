CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police seize 203 guns in just 30 days

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM9oM_0bp1wz5A00
Guns seized in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit along with Chief Wendell Franklin spoke Tuesday afternoon about a recent successful initiative to combat gun violence in the city of Tulsa and efforts to reduce the number of guns in the hands of criminals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cah9K_0bp1wz5A00
Guns seized in Tulsa

Chief Franklin said they have made 61 arrests and seized 203 guns in just 30 days. Franklin specifically mentioned a FOX23 story from August where a warrant uncovered 48 guns in just one home.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Fred Miles
6d ago

so what's the purpose of taking guns away from people's when you have a gun sale at the fairgrounds every year

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two adults, two teenagers killed in car accident in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Four people — two adults and two teenagers — were killed in a car accident in Pittsburg Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed. According to OHP, five people were driving in a car west on SH-31A near Stuart, Okla. in Pittsburg County. The car went off the road, hit a tree and rolled. Javen Springs, 33, was airlifted to St. Johns Hospital and is stable.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Afghan refugee shares video, excited to call Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old Afghan refugee shared a video message of hope Monday. She spoke about how excited she is to eventually call Tulsa home. Rahima is currently quarantining in Washington, D.C. after she tested positive for Covid-19. In a video message, she said, “I cannot wait to join...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
41K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy