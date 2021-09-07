Norfolk police warn of scams targeting local businesses

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Police in Norfolk are warning city businesses of a scam targeting them, asking employees to make an electronic transfer. In a Tuesday release, the police said that scammers are calling businesses and asking employees that the business’ cash needs to be sent via electronic transfer. The scammers say they are being instructed by the business owner or manager to do so, adding that the money is for a fine or order of supplies.