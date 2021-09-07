CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Local resident accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12

By Erica Knowles
 6 days ago
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Michael Patrick Jordan and authorities say he is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

This unfortunate incident occurred on August 16.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that accused the suspect of inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

Investigators found 40 identifiable pictures of child pornography in his computer.

Police say the 68-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 3.

Jordan was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Image Source – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Related
300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
Authorities arrest suspect in Tuesday fatal shooting

Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred Tuesday night. It happened at the Pinecrest Mobile Village in the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Shreveport Police Department says a 17-year-old suspect was booked on a charge of second-degree murder. The suspect’s name was not released.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

