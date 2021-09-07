Local resident accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12

Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Michael Patrick Jordan and authorities say he is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

This unfortunate incident occurred on August 16.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that accused the suspect of inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

Investigators found 40 identifiable pictures of child pornography in his computer.

Police say the 68-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 3.

Jordan was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Image Source – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office