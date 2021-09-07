Minimalist Children's Play Structures

The BBQ&co Grill is the design work of the Kyoto-based SEIKI DESIGN STUDIO and is focused on providing access to exceptional cooking capabilities that don't come at the expense of style. The grill maintains a sleek aesthetic that is inspired by the dynamics of life in the city to help craft premium fare including rotisserie, fresh seafood, churrasco steak and more. The unit is powered by wood to provide a constant fire for preparing a range of different cuisine styles from the comfort of one's private outdoor area.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO