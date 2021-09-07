CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimalist Children's Play Structures

By Francesca Mercurio
Cover picture for the articleA Swedish design studio AndrénFogelström has redefined the children's playground experience with a series of sculptural spheres. Located in a playground in Vårbergstoppen, Stockholm, are giant orange spheres that resemble large-scaled golf balls. These large spherical structures adorn the playground that sits atop a hilly park terrain. AndrénFogelström worked closely with Land Arkitektur, a local landscape architecture firm, to ensure their design integrated with the park's natural landscape.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

