CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Obituary: Gregory L. Luecke

By Andrew Rosten
fordcountychronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory L. Luecke, age 70, passed away with his wife, Rebecca by his side on Friday, September 3, 2021 following a long battle with lung cancer. Greg was born in Paxton, Illinois, to Beryl and Marlene (Boyer) Luecke. He graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1969. Greg studied Mechanical Engineering at the Morrison Institute of Technology.

fordcountychronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Dominion Post

Gregory Rhodes

Retired Morgantown City Police Department Sgt. Gregory Dean “Greg” Rhodes, 53, of Cheat Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center from a hard fought battle with COVID-19. He was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Uniontown, Pa. Greg is survived by his wife of nearly 31...
MORGANTOWN, WV
whtc.com

Kip Gregory Kimberley

Kip Gregory Kimberley, age 49, of Holland, MI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31 at home after lifelong challenges he valiantly confronted throughout his childhood and adulthood. As a Vietnamese war orphan, he was adopted at the age of 4 by Philip A. Kimberley and Jane G. Kimberley and lived in Holland MI, Vail CO, and Centralia IL during his childhood. Kip attended Missouri Military Academy in Mexico MO and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School, Florida Southern College with a BA, and Western Michigan University with an MA. His work experience included Hall Director at Eastern Washington University in Cheney WA, Residential Faculty and Activities Director at Missouri Military Academy, Resident Director at Thomas More Prep – Marion High School in Hays KS, Housing Coordinator in Odessa TX, Assistant Manager Walmart in Pecos TX and most recently a produce position at D & W in Holland. Kip’s passion was serving as a high school volleyball official which he did for 18 years in 6 different states, including West Michigan where he was actively participating just days before his death. Kip loved young children, especially his niece and nephew and great-nieces and nephews.
HOLLAND, MI
fordcountychronicle.com

Firefighters, others to ride in remembrance

PAXTON — Dan Hudson still has vivid memories of watching the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfold on the television screen in front of him. At the time, Hudson was 29 years old — five days shy of his 30th birthday — and had just arrived that morning at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in Champaign to start teaching a CPR and first-aid class to the officers in training there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fordcountychronicle.com

Gold Star Mission 500 to pass through Ford County on Sept. 21

PAXTON — For a fifth straight year, the nonprofit Gold Star Mission organization will take to the roads of Illinois to honor the state’s fallen military servicemen and women, as well as their surviving family members. The annual cycling event is called the Gold Star Mission 500, and this year’s...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
cachevalleydaily.com

Angeliquek Faith Francis Hamilton

August 5, 1987 – August 19, 2021 (age 34) “Angel” Angeliquek Faith Francis Hamilton of Logan, Utah — mother, wife, friend, daughter – age 34, joined our Father in Heaven on August 19, 2021. Angel entered this world on August 5th, 1987, in Logan, Utah, as the firstborn child of...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy