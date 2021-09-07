This Intense Bruce Willis Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch
If you’re a sucker for anything involving Bruce Willis, then you’ve come to the right place. Tears of the Sun—which originally premiered back in 2003—recently became available to watch on Netflix, and it’s already claimed the number nine spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Afterlife of the Party, Worth, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Green Lantern, Wind River and He’s All That.)www.purewow.com
