Christian County played well against Henderson County for 60 of the 80 minutes in the contest. But Henderson made them pay in the other 20. County fell 5-1 on Wednesday night in the battle of the Lady Colonels, giving up four of the five Henderson County goals in the first 10 minutes of the two halves (two in the first half, two in the second).

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO