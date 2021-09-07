CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jacinto, CA

Suspect Wanted For Multiple Sexual Assaults Along San Jacinto Walking Path

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives are looking for a man who has committed several sexual assaults along a walking path in San Jacinto over the past five months. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Suspect charged in San Jacinto mobile home killing last year

A San Jacinto man was charged with murder and other counts Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the November killing of a man in the San Jacinto area, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The department said in a statement the suspect in the killing of Gabriel Sanchez, 31, is Juan Perez,...
SAN JACINTO, CA
WJBF.com

Two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault on Greene Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County’s Sherriff’s Office are on the search for Jasmine Judge and Juan Serrano who are wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on 4th Street at Greene Street. Serrano goes by the nickname Tony Serrano. Judge and Serrano are possibly together along with believed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
kvta.com

Suspect In Ventura Bike Path Assault In Court To Face Charges

Updated--The suspect arrested in connection with the September 1st attack on a woman on the bike path near Kimbal Park in Ventura was in court Thursday to face charges. Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Martin Arias of Ventura with a felony, False Imprisonment by Violence, plus special felony allegations of Registration for Offenses Committed Out of Sexual Compulsion or Gratification, having a Prior Strike, and Prior Serious or Violent Felony.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jacinto, CA
San Jacinto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kvta.com

VPD Arrests Suspect In Kimball Park Bike Path Assault

(Sketch and photo courtesy VPD) Updated--Ventura police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on a woman on the bike path near Kimball/Community Park last week. They say that Sunday a citizen spotted a man riding a bicycle in the area of Johnson Drive and Thille Street who...
VENTURA, CA
KRON4

Man wanted for assault during Newsom recall rally in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked and severely injured an older man at a Governor Newsom recall rally in San Rafael. The San Rafael Police Department said the assault happened on the US-101 freeway Coleman pedestrian overcrossing on Sunday. According to witness reports, a man described to be between 25-35 years old was allegedly punching and kicking an older man before fleeing towards the Coleman School area around 3:20 p.m.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Jacinto
WDTN

Dayton Police arrest ‘most wanted’ woman suspected of vehicular assault

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has captured a woman on Miami Valley Crime Stoppers “most wanted” list. Shawna Harris, 25, was wanted for her involvement in a head-on crash that allegedly paralyzed a 5-year-old in early January. She was located hiding in Xenia, Ohio and was arrested by Dayton Police and the US Marshal’s SOFAST Task Force, according to police.
DAYTON, OH
CBS Denver

‘They Caught Her Trying To Run Away’: Hit-And-Run Victim’s Family Seeks Justice After Arrest Of Suspect

DENVER (CBS4)– Jose Ocampo was just five years away from retirement when he was killed, struck by an alleged drunk driver last Tuesday at 29th and Arkins Court in Denver. Ocampo, 56, was one of two workers struck. (credit: CBS) The second man suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, a shattered shoulder blade and broken ribs. The driver fled the scene. “Going to the hearing was the hardest part. We got the call that morning that they caught her trying to run away… she had luggage ready to leave,” said Ricardo Ocampo, Jose’s youngest son. Ricardo says he is angry, and finding it...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kchanews.com

BREAKING: Northeast Iowa Authorities Searching for Suspect Wanted on Multiple Felony Warrants

Authorities in the northeast Iowa area are searching for a suspect wanted on felony warrants in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls from concerned residents about a suspicious person, leading deputies to attempt a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Jon Moreland Friday evening. Moreland drove away from officers at a high rate of speed, before abandoning the vehicle in Glenwood Township, about three miles east of Decorah. He then fled on foot into a secluded and wooded area near the Trout River State Fishing Access. Moreland is a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored t-shirt and baseball hat.
DECORAH, IA
102.7 KORD

New Laws Allow Knife Assault Wanted Suspect to Get Away in Pasco

The new laws passed by the legislature which went into effect in July are not exactly working out for law enforcement. This week, Pasco Police continue to search for a wanted suspect, not only because he's sought on multiple arrest warrants, but because he allegedly held a knife to a victim's throat Monday.
PASCO, WA
cbslocal.com

2 Critically Injured In Lawndale Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were critically injured after a shooting in Lawndale Sunday morning, police said. The men, 27 and 29 were outside in the 2900 block of West Harrison at about 2:40 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. The 27-year-old was shot in the groin and stomach and the 29-year-old was shot in the chest and arm. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
LAWNDALE, IL
cbslocal.com

Bullets Narrowly Miss Woman Driving Away From Fairfield Road Rage Incident

Things could have ended much worse for the driver after, police say, a reckless driver followed her off the highway and shot a bullet through her driver's side door. The suspect was reportedly tracked to Beck Avenue and found sitting in his car with a gun in plain sight. Officers arrested him without any issues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lackawanna Ledger

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy