Suspect Wanted For Multiple Sexual Assaults Along San Jacinto Walking Path

DENVER (CBS4)– Jose Ocampo was just five years away from retirement when he was killed, struck by an alleged drunk driver last Tuesday at 29th and Arkins Court in Denver. Ocampo, 56, was one of two workers struck. (credit: CBS) The second man suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, a shattered shoulder blade and broken ribs. The driver fled the scene. “Going to the hearing was the hardest part. We got the call that morning that they caught her trying to run away… she had luggage ready to leave,” said Ricardo Ocampo, Jose’s youngest son. Ricardo says he is angry, and finding it...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO