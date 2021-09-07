Sen. Codey: Intelligence services ‘blew it’ on Afghanistan evacuations

Sen. Richard Codey discusses US withdrawal from Afghanistan and weighs in on gubernatorial election. The Taliban has formed an acting government in Afghanistan, which is now largely under its control, with plans to announce permanent leadership soon. According to the Washington Post, the announcement came after the Taliban used gunfire to disperse large protests since U.S. troops departed the country. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken contradicted reports that evacuation flights were being halted by Taliban fighters, and he said the U.S. has been working with Taliban leaders to evacuate American citizens.