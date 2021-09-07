CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Healthy Table virtual workshop returns with holiday meal prep

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe, but the holiday season is just around the corner again, and many people will look forward to cooking festive meals. “A Healthy Table, Festive Feasts” is a special holiday-themed virtual cook-along workshop with University of Florida family and consumer sciences (FCS) experts. One admission grants access to all four hour-long sessions: Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Central.

