A few years ago, I attempted to go out on Halloween, and missed the v cool party I was dying to go to. Most of the roads in Los Angeles were shut down for a parade, and I was stuck in bumper to bumper traffic... while in an Uber. Then, when I finally got to my destination, my ride cost $300 (thank you, surge pricing). This tragic experience led me to wonder — what are some Halloween date ideas where you can just stay at home and chill, but still have a ~spooky~time? Because it was that night that I vowed to literally never, ever, ever leave my home again. At least, not on Oct. 31.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO