Study Reveals How Much Exercise You Need To Counteract Sitting All Day Long
Do you sit at a desk all day? Many jobs require sitting all day from nine to five. These hours can be harmful for your health, particularly if you (like most people) find yourself slouching. A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that such sedentary work days can be counteracted with exercise—specifically 30 to 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity. Such a change can even impact your lifespan.mymodernmet.com
