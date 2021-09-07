CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Study Reveals How Much Exercise You Need To Counteract Sitting All Day Long

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you sit at a desk all day? Many jobs require sitting all day from nine to five. These hours can be harmful for your health, particularly if you (like most people) find yourself slouching. A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that such sedentary work days can be counteracted with exercise—specifically 30 to 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity. Such a change can even impact your lifespan.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
FITNESS
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Fitness Trackers#Gardening#Who
EatThis

The #1 Exercise Injury You Need to Avoid After 60, Says Science

Fact: No matter how fit we are, our bodies will inexorably begin to feel the wear and tear of time. That means we're all more susceptible to aches, pains, and injuries as we grow older. The good news is that exercise helps, especially for older adults looking to maintain robust health, mobility, and independence for as long as possible. According to a study published in Sports Medicine, "most physically active elderly people are selected individuals with respect to their superior health and physical capacity compared with inactive persons of the same age, thus making it possible to further improve their physical capacity."
WORKOUTS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Much Alcohol Increases Your Risk of Heart Palpitations, Says New Study

It's just a beer or a glass of wine, right? Maybe… but, according to an important new study, that drink could lead to serious health consequences for some individuals. Read what happened when researchers fitted study participants with both alcohol sensors and electrocardiogram monitors for four weeks. The results bring to question some previous beliefs about the effects of alcohol on your heart health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
EatThis

This Popular Juice May Reduce Your Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

You've probably heard about this powerful juice on daytime TV, or seen bottles of it in the produce section's cooler case. It's known for packing potent health effects—and now, a new study has just reinforced one of its most crucial benefits for your body. Pomegranate seeds (also called "arils") and...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
fortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Drinking This Daily Could Prevent Major Heart Complications, New Study Says

Reducing your risk of heart failure may be as easy as keeping your body hydrated with water, new research suggests. Researchers from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (part of the National Institutes of Health) presented their latest study during this year's European Society of Cardiology Congress, which analyzed whether serum sodium concentration in middle age—an indication of hydration—is linked with a future diagnosis of heart failure. When you drink fewer fluids, your concentration of serum sodium increases.
HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

How to Find the Right Exercise You Love

By now, it is common knowledge that exercise is not only how to keep our bodies fit and healthy, but also how to keep our brains in good shape, especially as we move forward into our 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. Study after study confirm that physical activity is vital in helping us stay mentally alert as well as enhancing our cardiovascular and immune systems, among other benefits.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

New Study Reveals the Best Type of Exercise for Getting Fit and Healthy

An active lifestyle provides a host of benefits. From a leaner look to a more positive mindset to a more enjoyable, there's no shortage of reasons to get off the couch. Of course, it isn't a stretch to say that the biggest advantage physical activity offers is improved fitness. A fitter body is a healthier body—and that means a lower risk of developing various diseases and optimal longevity.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

How much protein as I exercise through a weight loss ?

I shoot for @ 500 calories of exercise per day, and when I do, using the MFP default of 20% protein aligns with the protein recommendation from examine. If I were completely sedentary, I'd need to bump it up to 30%. In your position (similar age, similar amount of weight...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Is How Much Physical Activity You Need to Do to Offset a Day of Sitting

Most of us live sedentary lifestyles where we’re spending long portions of the day — between eight and 10 hours — sitting down. This can have detrimental effects on our health, and has even been linked with an overall increased risk of death from any cause. But recently, a team of researchers set out to figure out exactly how much activity you need to do to offset a day of being sedentary, and it’s not as much as you might think.
WORKOUTS
FOX2Now

Study finds you need fewer than 10,000 steps each day to keep your heart healthy

(StudyFinds.org) – Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70 percent, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailypostathenian.com

Why you need to exercise your brain

Each weekday we have an exercise class from 9:30 until 10 a.m. We vary the types of exercises. We do chair exercises, band exercises, yoga, strength training, and many others. When you think about exercising, you don’t really think you are doing something good for your brain, but you are. Many of us experience brain fog as we age. Exercise changes the brain in ways that protect memory and thinking skills.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy