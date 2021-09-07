CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens: 3 players to extend after the Mark Andrews extension

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens, Mark Andrews (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) The Baltimore Ravens have made a high-profile move ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season signing star tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million extension. The extension will make Andrews the third-highest-paid tight end in football in terms...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make A Trade

Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Ravens waive former Clemson standout

Another former Clemson wide receiver was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens announced they have waived Deon Cain. NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. (...)
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
AL.com

Mark Ingram ready to go where no Alabama running back has gone

Mark Ingram is preparing to go where no Alabama running back has gone – into an 11th NFL season. In 2020, Ingram joined Johnny Davis as the only former Alabama ball-carriers to play in 10 NFL seasons. Davis played from 1978 through 1987 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. As a fullback and special-teamer, Davis totaled 314 rushing attempts in his 10 seasons.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 2: Latavius Murray, Derek Carr among top free agent pickups after notable Monday night performances

The season's opening week ended with a wild game in Las Vegas, which is fitting given how big of a crapshoot fantasy football can be sometimes. Every roster decision is a gamble, and when you take a big risk, it can pay off handsomely or bust spectacularly. Josh Jacobs and Ty'Son Williams, two guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble this week, paid off for their owners on Monday night, but they weren't the only players who came up big. Latavius Murray (hope you didn't drop him) also got in the end zone, while Derek Carr, Sammy Watkins, and Bryan Edwards also posted nice numbers. Depending on how deep your league is, there's a chance all could be among the top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. While none will be as coveted as Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, or maybe even Jameis Winston (among others), these are the types of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Mark Andrews' Contract Extension Makes So Much Sense

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement on a massive contract extension with tight end Mark Andrews. Baltimore is giving their star tight end a four-year extension worth $56 million with $37.6 million in guarantees. Andrews will earn an average of $14 million per year, and the duration of the contract currently means he’ll make more money than any other player at his position over that period. Only San Francisco’s George Kittle ($15 million APY) and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce ($14.3 million APY) are currently in line to earn more money on an annual basis than Andrews will.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman Reportedly Won't Be Active for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will not activate either Le'Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It will leave Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon as the only active running backs for the season...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL top moments: Raiders survive Ravens in wild OT finish on Monday Night

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, closing out Week 1 in what evolved into a wild overtime finish. The Raiders came out victorious, 33-27 in overtime, with the teams combining to score 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while also forcing multiple turnovers.
NFL
Black Mountain News

Baltimore Ravens make Mark Andrews one of NFL's highest-paid tight ends

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story included a misidentified photo. A Mark Andrews photo is now attached. With the season opener just days away, and on the same day that he turned 26, the Baltimore Ravens have made tight end Mark Andrews one of the highest paid players at his position.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Lock Up TE Andrews Through 2025

Owings Mills — Since the Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft, Mark Andrews has become one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Now he's going to be paid accordingly. Monday night, the team announced that Andrews had agreed to a four year contract...
NFL
ESPN

Ravens struggle to protect Lamar Jackson and it ultimately costs them

LAS VEGAS -- In the end, the pressure got to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson's second fumble of the game set up the Las Vegas Raiders' winning score in overtime during a 33-27 season-opening loss. On third-and-7, Jackson got hit from his right side and coughed up the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Inside the Mark Andrews deal

The Ravens signed tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million extension on Monday, his birthday. (They treated him way better on his birthday than the Raiders treated Tanner Muse on Monday, his birthday.) Here’s the full breakdown for Andrews, per a source with knowledge of the terms. 1....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy