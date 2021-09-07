CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico’s Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act. The decision will immediately affect only the northern border state,...

www.ksnt.com

