Biden Administration Targets Five States that Ban School Mask Mandates
Masking debates have largely pitted proven public health measures against personal rights and freedoms. Civil rights were not viewed as a factor until August 30 when Suzanne B. Goldberg, the Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education, sent letters notifying the heads of five state education departments that they were prepared to take action to protect the health of children with disabilities.www.planetizen.com
