‘So You’ve Been Wrongfully Sentenced To Life’ Escape Room Premiers In State That Routinely Wrongfully Sentences People To Life

By Joe Patrice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Georgia wrongfully convicts people. Like… all the damn time. There’s a song about wrongfully convicting people in Georgia. So when the Cobb County government tried to raise some money with an escape room, they decided to eschew Haunted House or Museum Heist and jump right to something relatable to Georgians like “being wrongfully sent to prison.”

