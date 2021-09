The North Alabama Medical Center in Florence told WAAY 31 staff members are caring for 30 to 40 patients with Covid-19. Russell Pigg, the hospital's CEO, said they've expanded their Covid units to keep up with the growing number of those who need care. He said they're seeing younger people with the virus, and mostly everyone in the hospital sick with Covid is unvaccinated.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO