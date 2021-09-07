CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe Raises Over $66K For Family Of Toro​​nto Woman Killed At Downtown Law Firm

By Imaan Sheikh
Narcity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GoFundMe set up to support the family of Julia Ferguson, who died on Sunday, September 5, has raised over $66,000. On Thursday, September 2, 29-year-old Julia Ferguson was at downtown Toronto law firm Hicks Adams L.L.P. where she worked as a receptionist. At 1:52 p.m., a man entered the establishment and stabbed her in the chest. When paramedics arrived, the victim did not show any vital signs but was resuscitated and rushed to the ER.

