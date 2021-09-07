A GoFundMe page has been launched for the family of an Astoria delivery worker who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sunnyside Friday afternoon. The fund was established for the family of Noe Amador Licona, 32, who was tragically killed when he struck a car while riding his motorcycle northbound on 43rd Street, near Skillman Avenue. He crashed into the car at around 5:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle made an illegal U-turn midblock in front of him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO