Abilene, TX

Sheffield’s TX Bombers 12U second at March of Dimes Labor Day Madness Tournament

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield’s TX Bombers 12U placed second at March of Dimes Labor Day Madness Tournament held in Abilene over the weekend. Pictured are Bottom Row: Brenda Allen and Corrine Sheffield; Middle Row: Gabrielle Volz, Emma Gallant, and Adysn Atchley; Top Row: Kynley Martin, Andie Simpson, Amarrea Thomas, Aleeya McCombs and Ella Wunderlich. Not Pictured: Head Coach Amanda Sheffield and Assistant Coaches David Sheffield and Kynzi Atchley.

