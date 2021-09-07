Sheffield’s TX Bombers 12U second at March of Dimes Labor Day Madness Tournament
Sheffield's TX Bombers 12U placed second at March of Dimes Labor Day Madness Tournament held in Abilene over the weekend. Pictured are Bottom Row: Brenda Allen and Corrine Sheffield; Middle Row: Gabrielle Volz, Emma Gallant, and Adysn Atchley; Top Row: Kynley Martin, Andie Simpson, Amarrea Thomas, Aleeya McCombs and Ella Wunderlich. Not Pictured: Head Coach Amanda Sheffield and Assistant Coaches David Sheffield and Kynzi Atchley.
