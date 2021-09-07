CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ at Fox

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel have been cast as the leads of Fox’s upcoming country music drama “Monarch,” the broadcast network said Tuesday. Premiering at midseason, “Monarch” is described as “an epic, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music,” the fictional Romans. Per Fox, “The Romans are...

Effingham Radio

Trace Adkins Lands Role On New Fox Drama

Trace Adkins' next acting project is a Fox drama series called Monarch. Variety reports that the series will debut midseason on January 30th immediately after the NFC Championship game. Adkins will star alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. He plays Albie Roman, who with his wife, played by Sarandon, have...
NFL
fox7austin.com

CMA winner Trace Adkins joins cast of FOX drama ‘Monarch’

LOS ANGELES - Multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins has joined the cast of "Monarch," the hotly anticipated FOX midseason drama from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers and executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch. Adkins, a three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, joins a cast that includes previously announced stars Susan...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Beth Ditto boards Fox's Monarch

The actress and singer-songwriter is the latest addition to Fox's country music dynasty series. Ditto will play Gigi Taylor-Roman, one of the daughters of the King and Queen of Country Music, played by Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon. Gigi feels like an outcast despite the magnitude of her talent and her closeness to her sisters, especially Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, played by Anna Friel.
MUSIC
Variety

Hilary Swank to Star in ABC Drama Pilot From Tom McCarthy Set at Alaska Newspaper

Hilary Swank is set to star in a drama from Tom McCarthy that has been ordered to pilot at ABC, Variety has learned. In the untitled series, a star journalist (Swank) moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. McCarthy is writing and directing the pilot in addition to serving as executive producer under his Slow Pony banner. Swank will executive produce in addition to starring. Bert Salke of Co-lab21, Melissa Wells of Slow Pony, and Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley of the Anchorage Daily News will...
ALASKA STATE
talesbuzz.com

Josh Sasse Joins Fox Musical Drama Series – Talesbuzz

Former Galavant star Josh Sasse has been tapped as a lead in another music-driven series, Fox’s county music dynasty drama Monarch, which is slated for a midseason launch. Sasse has joined Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto in the straight-to-series project from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hilary Swank's ABC Pilot, Hayley Atwell Is Lara Croft and More

Hilary Swank is getting into the reporting game: The Oscar-winning actress will star as a journalist in an untitled ABC drama pilot written and directed by Tom McCarthy (The Loudest Voice, The Station Agent), TVLine has learned. Swank’s character “moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage,” reads the official synopsis. Swank — whose TV credits include Awake, Trust and Beverly Hills, 90210 — will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside McCarthy. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Hayley Atwell (Agent...
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Briefs : Sarandon, Friel, Aquaman 2, Sniff, MIB 4, more Sopranos movies

Country music drama “Monarch”, set to air on FOX next January, will star Susan Saranadon and Anna Friel as the founder and heir to a music dynasty that’s threatening to crumble around them. [More…]. Director James Wan has unveiled a look at Arthur Curry’s new ‘suit’, as well as Patrick...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Bill Maher: 'The Separation of Anthems is So Clear to Us'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. One week into The View's 25th season, Whoopi Goldberg continues to dazzle. On Monday, the longtime moderator unloaded on Bill Maher, who spent Friday's episode of Real Time complaining about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," long considered the Black national anthem, playing before the NFL opener last week. Goldberg insisted that the need for a Black national anthem is clear, as "the separation of the anthems has always been so clear to us," and she railed against Maher for dismissing the concerns of minorities as solely a product of "woke" society, saying, "I've never been asleep!"
NFL
