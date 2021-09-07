CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daffney Revealed The Heart Of Wrestling’s Unquiet Storm

By Ian Williams
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I saw Daffney Unger, she was screaming. Unger, whose real name was Shannon Spruill and who died last week at 46, was playing the wrestling role of manager alongside her onscreen boyfriend, Ric Flair’s eldest son David, and a deeply underrated wrestler named Crowbar. She didn’t scream a little in this role. She screamed a lot, over and over until it became one long scream. Scream. Deep breath. Scream. It was annoying and not a little hokey, a play on the most stereotypical and unreal and wrestling-specific vision of mental illness, one which holds that a person turns into a gibbering lunatic upon succumbing to depression or anxiety or delusion. The reality, which is that those things slowly and quietly eat away at the self, is less of a fit for wrestling’s all or nothing storytelling style.

