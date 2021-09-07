Carolyn Wilson, age 81, of Gouldbusk, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Seton Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Valera Baptist Church, 560 Lipscomb Street, in Valera with Dr. Robert Sloan officiating, and Ralph Howell assisting. Interment will follow in the Hill Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.