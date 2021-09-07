CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gouldbusk, TX

Carolyn Wilson

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Wilson, age 81, of Gouldbusk, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Seton Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Valera Baptist Church, 560 Lipscomb Street, in Valera with Dr. Robert Sloan officiating, and Ralph Howell assisting. Interment will follow in the Hill Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Gouldbusk, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Abilene, TX
City
Valera, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Burleson, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sloan
Person
Chandler Wilson
Person
Carolyn Wilson

Comments / 0

Community Policy