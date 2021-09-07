CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

The 20th Crestone Music Festival is happening!

crestoneeagle.com
 6 days ago

Come join us for the 20th Crestone Music Festival Saturday, September 4, Labor Day weekend! It will be held in downtown Crestone from 11am to 8pm. There will be two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts plus vendors and activities for youth. But, the best part is . . . it’s free! That’s right, free. Can’t beat that. There will be performers we have produced in schools plus local and regional acts. Something new and different will be a morning songwriter’s circle. This will give more local musicians the opportunity to play and should be very entertaining. So locals, call and sign-up at 256-4533. Besides the stage acts, there will be various off stage acts like the Shumei Taiko drummers, African drums and the Salida Circus. We need the community to get involved by being vendors and volunteers. More information and vendor applications are available on-line at crestfest.org or call 719-256-4533.

crestoneeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bonnaroo Music Festival Canceled

The Bonnaroo Music Festival, scheduled to begin on Thursday, has been canceled, organizers announced on Tuesday afternoon. The reason given was not Covid-related, but rather due to heavy rains from Hurricane Ida soaking the festival’s grounds in Manchester, Tennessee. The organizers explained the situation in social-media posts and looked ahead to a rescheduled festival in June of next year; full details can be found on the Bonnaroo website. The latest lineup of the festival featured Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and Rufus du Sol, along with dozens of other acts. Last month, Janelle Monae and...
FESTIVAL
musicfestnews.com

Adirondack Independence Music Festival This Weekend

Adirondack Independence Music Festival This Weekend. Lake George is the magnificent backdrop to this weekend’s Adirondack Independence Music Festival at Charles R. Wood Park — Friday through Sunday, September 3-5. It’s not too late to grab your tickets, and there are lots of good reasons to make the move. Let’s...
MUSIC
WLTX.com

UofSC School of Music prepares to host Mahogany Musical Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina School of Music is hosting the Mahogany Musical Festival, Sept. 9 through 11 featuring the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra and Auntie Karen Foundation Legends of... 2021 concert with Vanessa Williams. On Monday, News19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor talked to event...
MUSIC
bransontrilakesnews.com

Music festival celbrating traditional Ozark music to be held

A local organization is hosting a traditional country fair featuring authentic old time music, bluegrass and square dancing. According to the event page on Facebook, the 9th Annual Old Country Fair Music Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Old Country Fair and...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music Festival#Volunteers#Live Music#Restaurants#African#The Salida Circus#Atomga#Nigerian Afrobeat#Hip Hop#Youth Enrichment Program#Latin#Agadaze#Chippin#The Crestone Mercantile#The Crestone Eagle#Valley Root Food Hub#Buck S Pizza#Shaman Arts Design#Shangrila Stoves
lcnme.com

Local Musicians Featured at Live Edge Music Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Midcoast Conservancy will hold the ninth annual Live Edge Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.; the music will run until 6 p.m. Four music acts, local food including pizza from the OG Hootenanny...
JEFFERSON, ME
skiddle.com

Revival Music Festival 2021, Blackpool

6:30pm til 1:00am (last entry 10:30pm) Enjoy music festival season with us & relive the best indie and rock bands from the 1990s and 2000s in a huge indoor event space; no need for wellies!. Customer reviews of Revival Music Festival 2021, Blackpool. Average rating:. 82%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere.
MUSIC
hawaiipublicradio.org

Virtual Okinawan Festival Happening This Labor Day Weekend

The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival will be livestreamed this Saturday and Sunday from 2pm - 5pm. The popular cultural event will feature bon dances, musical performances, and Okinawan talk stories. Celebrations will also take place beyond the live-stream through a collaboration with KHON and FEASTival. FEASTival focuses on Okinawan-owned food...
THEATER & DANCE
Paste Magazine

10 Acts to See at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

Chicago, known for its rich cultural history, is unsurprisingly home to some of the country’s best music festivals that never fail to deliver. In a rather busy month for music festivals as the world struggles to get back into the swing of live music, Pitchfork Music Festival is here to offer a wide array of acts across all genres. Boasting an impressive lineup that also features neo-soul legend Erykah Badu, guitar hero Phoebe Bridgers, rock abstractors black midi and more, here are 10 acts you’ll see the Paste staff in the pit for. You can catch all of our Pitchfork Fest excitement on Instagram this weekend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
wydaily.com

Yorktown Folk Festival Returns with a Celebration of American Music

YORKTOWN — The ninth annual Yorktown Folk Festival will feature a celebration of music for all ages on the shores of the York River. The free event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Watermen’s Museum, located at 309 Water Street.
YORKTOWN, VA
Columbus Dispatch

VIVO Music Festival to offer 4 days of classical music performances

In 2015, two twentysomething musicians with roots in central Ohio created a chamber music festival with a difference. Co-founded by violinist Siwoo Kim and violist John Stulz, the VIVO Music Festival has performed in settings grand, intimate and unexpected — from the Southern Theatre to the Columbus Museum of Art and Hot Chicken Takeover in the North Market. Guest musicians have included Kim and Stulz’s colleagues, many of them about the same age as the co-founders.
COLUMBUS, OH
Herald-Dispatch

Music, arts featured at Huntington festival

HUNTINGTON — A week of creative activities culminated in the annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival on Saturday. Spread across two stages set up in and around the Ritter Park Amphitheater, the festival — referred to fondly as HMAF — featured 10 hours of music from a variety of singers and bands, including John R. Miller, Of The Dell, Shelem, Corduroy Brown, Sasha Collette and Abe Partridge.
HUNTINGTON, WV
EDMTunes

ARC Music Festival Set a High Bar for New Festivals

Today’s music festival landscape is very treacherous. It’s littered with the abandoned social media pages of festivals that have long since been put out to pasture. Today’s music festivals are mostly all organized under one of the major promotional groups like Insomniac or AEG Presents or Made Events. For a brand new festival to be launched it takes a lot of guts, good planning, and a stellar lineup. Many never make it the 2nd year or have major problems in the first few years. Chicago‘s ARC Music Festival totally stuck the landing, exceeding all expectations. Sure the production might be a little better at Electric Zoo, but that’s a festival with longstanding corporate backing and years of experience in the same venue. The fact that it was the first year of this festival makes the whole thing even more astounding. This festival is here to stay.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Latin Music Festival returns to Stratford Sunday

STRATFORD — More than one in five people living in Stratford has Hispanic heritage — and on Sunday the town will celebrate that rich diversity at its eighth annual Latin Music Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Paradise Green. This year’s event will include performances of Dominican folklore ballet,...
STRATFORD, CT
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival Takeover Coming to Vans Channel 66

Pitchfork Music Festival and Vans are teaming up to present a weekend long takeover of the Vans Channel 66 livestream. Caroline Polachek, Black Midi, Maxo Kream, KeiyaA, Special Interest, RP Boo, Dana Ashbrook (who played Bobby Briggs on Twin Peaks), and more are scheduled to appear. Pitchfork and Vans’ series will continue for six months in New York and Chicago beyond the festival. Find the schedule for this weekend’s takeover below.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Reading Festival 2021: Drone footage captures the aftermath of the music festival

Tents and litter can be seen scattered around following the Reading Festival 2021. Filmed just above the festival’s location in Reading by Mark Hodgson, this drone footage captures the state of the festival grounds after its conclusion. The footage reveals the condition of Richfield Avenue after the campers and festival-goers had left.
FESTIVAL
kusc.org

Win a Tickets to Ojai Music Festival

A reunion. A celebration. A Homecoming. Join the Ojai Music Festival for its 75th anniversary on Sunday, September 19th, at the beloved Libbey Bowl. Led by Composer and Conductor John Adams as Music Director, this year’s festival is future forward with works by innovative composers Carlos Simon and Gabriela Ortiz – performed by adventurous music makers Rhiannon Giddens and Víkingur Ólafsson with a return to Ojai by the LA Phil New Music Group and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Music fans arrive at TRNSMT festival

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday in Glasgow. Music lovers have been arriving at the TRNSMT festival which opened in Glasgow on Friday. Up to 50,000 people a day are expected to attend the festival which is taking place at Glasgow Green from September 10-12, with performers including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald and The Chemical Brothers.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy