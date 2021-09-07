The 20th Crestone Music Festival is happening!

Come join us for the 20th Crestone Music Festival Saturday, September 4, Labor Day weekend! It will be held in downtown Crestone from 11am to 8pm. There will be two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts plus vendors and activities for youth. But, the best part is . . . it’s free! That’s right, free. Can’t beat that. There will be performers we have produced in schools plus local and regional acts. Something new and different will be a morning songwriter’s circle. This will give more local musicians the opportunity to play and should be very entertaining. So locals, call and sign-up at 256-4533. Besides the stage acts, there will be various off stage acts like the Shumei Taiko drummers, African drums and the Salida Circus. We need the community to get involved by being vendors and volunteers. More information and vendor applications are available on-line at crestfest.org or call 719-256-4533.